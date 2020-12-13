Watch: This Family's Jam Session of Old Bollywood Songs will Drive Away Your 2020 Blues

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus , this year has been increasingly difficult for most people across the world. Those surrounded by loved ones during this crisis are lucky as the presence of family and friends makes things a little less difficult. In today’s edition, a family enjoying a private concert at home will leave you smiling. The entire family gathers to listen to classic Hindi songs and even sing along. The rendition has been made available in a wholesome video that has surfaced online.

The recording opens to a family sitting on the bed with a kid standing in the middle. What’s truly adorable is that the little one keeps on giggling throughout the clip and goes around hugging every member of the family. The retro song is Kishore Kumar’s classic hit Phoolon Ke Rang Se from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman’s 1970 film Prem Pujari.

The clip is originally from Abhash and Shreyas Joshi’s YouTube channel. They come up with their own versions of classic Hindi songs and perform with a guitar. The caption of the original YouTube post reads, “For the past 8-9 months, this has been a part of our routine to watch old movies together & of course sing old melodies together, because families who stick together during tough times stay together forever. Sharing one of those moments”.

The video was later circulated across social media platforms after being shared by @Vahamm_, on Twitter who came across the clip on Youtube. Vahamm also revealed that both Abhash and Shreyas create mashups from old Hindi songs without auto-tune.

People on social media were left in awe of the family’s musical prowess and also their bonding. They lauded the performance but moreover loved the little child who spread joy by giggling and hugging family members.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the fam jam video has collected over 2.3 lakh views. The post has been liked more than 10,000 times and retweeted nearly 1400 times.

The reactions coming in are similar both on Twitter and Youtube. People in huge numbers also dropped their comments to express their delight to see such a heartwarming clip.

A person said, “A family that sings together, sticks together!” Another expressed, “The cute kiddo is the icing on the cake.” “Wow, just wow!” exclaimed another. A fourth wrote, “So beautiful, so many emotions in one video - Family bonding, love, music, the innocence of the child, the calmness, the contentment on each family member! So very beautiful.”