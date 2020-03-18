English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Watch: This Fight between Mongoose and Cobra in Middle of a Road Will Give You Chills

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

The 1-minute long video captures the hassle between the civet-like mammal and the poisonous snake, both trying to kill the other.

Although snakes might scare even the strongest of hearts, there is one mammal that fights it and even hunt them down like a pro.

An old video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a fight between a mongoose and a cobra in the middle of a road.

The 1-minute long video captures the hassle between the civet-like mammal and the poisonous snake, both trying to kill the other. Eventually, the mongoose attacks the cobra with its sharp paws, killing the serpent.

“Animals trying to kill a snake is akin to suicide, but mongoose have tricks of their own. Residing for millions of years alongside them, they have adopted to its venom. Agility, thick coats & glycoprotein production makes it immune to venom,” the IFS officer describes the tactics applied by the mongoose.

In the comment thread, Susanta added, “The grudge match was popularised by Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 short story - Rikki Tikki Tavi - is a must read for younger generations”.

A Twitter user shared further information on the mongoose and their tolerance to venoms. He wrote that these mammals are only immune to neurotoxic venom, and not hemotoxin. That is one reason why they never prey vipers.

No matter which serpent the mongoose kills, the fight is sure to give chills to any human being.

