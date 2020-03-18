Watch: This Fight between Mongoose and Cobra in Middle of a Road Will Give You Chills

Although snakes might scare even the strongest of hearts, there is one mammal that fights it and even hunt them down like a pro.

An old video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a fight between a mongoose and a cobra in the middle of a road.

The 1-minute long video captures the hassle between the civet-like mammal and the poisonous snake, both trying to kill the other. Eventually, the mongoose attacks the cobra with its sharp paws, killing the serpent.

“Animals trying to kill a snake is akin to suicide, but mongoose have tricks of their own. Residing for millions of years alongside them, they have adopted to its venom. Agility, thick coats & glycoprotein production makes it immune to venom,” the IFS officer describes the tactics applied by the mongoose.

Animals trying to kill a snake is akin to suicide, but mangoose have tricks of their own.Residing for millions of years alongside them, they have adopted to its venom. Agility, thick coats & glycoprotein production makes it immune to venom.Thick jaws brings cobra down in seconds. pic.twitter.com/d32TmUTjcJ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2020

In the comment thread, Susanta added, “The grudge match was popularised by Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 short story - Rikki Tikki Tavi - is a must read for younger generations”.

A Twitter user shared further information on the mongoose and their tolerance to venoms. He wrote that these mammals are only immune to neurotoxic venom, and not hemotoxin. That is one reason why they never prey vipers.

U r wrong sir Mangoose are not immune to all venoms. Mangoose immune to only neurotoxic venom not hemotoxin. So Mangoose usual prey are cobras not vipers.. — Pavankumar akkalkot (@pmakkalkot) March 16, 2020

No matter which serpent the mongoose kills, the fight is sure to give chills to any human being.