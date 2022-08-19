Watch: This Fridge is a Booze Lover's Dream But There's a Catch

We see so many surprising videos on social media. And sometimes they are amusingly shocking, aren’t they? One such surprising video is going viral on social media and it has made people scratch their heads. However, watching the complete video brings a smile to their faces.

The video is of a freezer. In the beginning, a person is seen opening the fridge, which appears totally empty except for a small box kept inside it. At the first glance, it makes you feel as if the refrigerator belongs to a person probably going through a crisis. There is no food item or drink inside it.

However, the picture changes soon after. A person in the video further opens the secret compartment of the freezer, which is full of beer bottles. People were shocked to see the secret compartment in the freezer. The fridge, for the booze lovers, was nothing short of a dream.

This video was shared on Twitter by an account named @Gulzar_sahab. The caption of the video also caught the attention of viewers. It said, “Ye kiska freeze hai bhai?”

The video, needless to say, has gone viral and garnered 82.7 k views so far. People are watching this surprising video on loop. Many have also shared funny comments after watching the video. Some also appreciated this amazing idea of hiding beer bottles from the eyes of others.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here