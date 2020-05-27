Watch: This Frog Playing Ant Smasher on Smartphone is the Most Hilarious Thing on Internet

Remember that video where we saw an African frog attempting to catch its food on a mobile game. Well, the clip has found its place on social media and is going viral once again. Basically, the Ant Smasher game allows the user to crush the digital bugs flashing on the screen.

In the video, we see a frog trying hard to smash the crawling ants seen on his master’s smartphone. The creature surprisingly fares well and crushes the ants, occasionally. However, although a little late, the frog finally realizes that these are mock ants and what he does next is a surprise.

Towards the end of the clip we see the game is interrupted with a popup which causes a break in the frog’s pursuit. Just when the master was reaching the touchscreen, the frog decided to go for it, launching an attack on his thumb.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted the clip on Twitter and wrote, “One can fool some people all the time, but not the frog all the time. Just watch at the end how the frog chops off the thumb... Animals are not dumb.”

Since being re-shared, the post has raked in over 20,000 views and been liked by more than 900 Twitter users.





Several users have expressed their reactions in the comments, saying, “Yesss...!!! Not dumb!!!”





A user wrote, “Be like the frog.” Another quipped, “Hahahhahahha. Clever Froggy!”





“Never ever mess with an animal,” said one of them.

