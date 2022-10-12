CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: This Furry Feline Has A Rib-Tickling Way Of Peeping From Ceiling Hole

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 11:16 IST

Delhi, India

So far, the now-viral video has garnered over 437.2k views on the micro-blogging platform.

The hilarious video opens with a cat popping its head out of a hole in a wooden ceiling.

Cats are deemed to be laidback animals, minding their own business, and doing their own thing, unlike dogs who are always up to some mischief.

However, cat owners tend to forget that felines are quite playful in nature, bubbling with energy. Cats do not need anyone to entertain them. They can very well engage themselves in doing something they love, on their own. Sometimes, cats even perform weird antics that the owners can’t even seem to think of. And this viral video is proof.

The hilarious video, uploaded on Twitter, opens with a cat popping its head out of a hole in a wooden ceiling. The adorable ball of mischief chews the wooden chunks away, presumably trying to claw its way out from the hole.

The feline bites onto one small wooden wedge that falls off its mouth on the ground and extends its paws out of the tiny peeping hole, in an attempt to crawl outside.

“On this week’s edition of cats are…,” read the caption of the tweet. The cat, with its weird tricks, grabbed the attention of Twitterati in no time.

first published:October 12, 2022, 11:16 IST
last updated:October 12, 2022, 11:16 IST