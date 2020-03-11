English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: This Giraffe Photobombs Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Snatches Groom’s Turban in California

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

Just when they looked lost in bliss, they had a special appearance from a friendly creature in the background.

Share this:

A fun-filled incident took place at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, where a newly married couple was posing for their wedding album. While they were trying to get some memorable pictures clicked, a wildlife guest named Stanley photobombed the shoot. The giraffe was caught on camera, snatching the groom’s turban, twice.

A video of the same was shared on YouTube by Aperina Studios, who did the wedding photoshoot for the couple.

In the clip, we see an Indian couple, who chose the farmstead scape as their shoot location, looking amazing in their colour coordinated wedding attires. The groom is dressed in an off-white sherwani and red turban while the bride looks stunning in a red and white lehenga and traditional jewelry.

Just when they looked lost in bliss, they had a special appearance from a friendly creature in the background.

Towards the end of the 30-second-clip, the couple can be seen posing candidly at some distance from the excited giraffe.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story