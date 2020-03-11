Watch: This Giraffe Photobombs Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Snatches Groom’s Turban in California

A fun-filled incident took place at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, where a newly married couple was posing for their wedding album. While they were trying to get some memorable pictures clicked, a wildlife guest named Stanley photobombed the shoot. The giraffe was caught on camera, snatching the groom’s turban, twice.

A video of the same was shared on YouTube by Aperina Studios, who did the wedding photoshoot for the couple.

In the clip, we see an Indian couple, who chose the farmstead scape as their shoot location, looking amazing in their colour coordinated wedding attires. The groom is dressed in an off-white sherwani and red turban while the bride looks stunning in a red and white lehenga and traditional jewelry.

Just when they looked lost in bliss, they had a special appearance from a friendly creature in the background.

Towards the end of the 30-second-clip, the couple can be seen posing candidly at some distance from the excited giraffe.