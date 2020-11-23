Watch: This Gorgeous Winter-themes Jelly Art Cake is Winning the Internet

If you are a fan of beautiful cakes and jellies then this video of winter-themed jelly is for you.

First uploaded in 2019, the video has again surfaced on the internet with the arrival of the winter season. The link of the video was shared on Reddit and since then it is being viewed again. The breathtakingly beautiful jelly art features deer, Christmas tree and the mountain landscape.

The video starts with the artist putting clear jelly in the tray. Once it solidifies, white-coloured dots were put on the top and the mountain base was made at the bottom.

Using the shape maker, the artist then created white coloured jelly-based Christmas trees and deer. The video then shows the artist putting these to decorate the jelly art. Towards the end, blue-coloured clear liquid jelly is put to complete the art.

The artist then cuts the attractive jelly. The Christmas tree trapped inside the clear jelly looks beautiful.

Commenting on the video, one person said that the creator has done a wonderful job while another asked for the procedure of making gelatin as clear as water.

A user said, “I want to make something like this, but afraid of the outcome (never have jelly art experience before). Your video really encourages me to make something similar to it.”

Another commented that she would not like to eat it because it looks so beautiful.

The YouTube channel Gelatin Art Market Store which posted this video has shared many such videos of jelly art on different themes on their channel. On Halloween 2020, they posted a video of a jelly dessert based on the theme of the festival. The dessert was a round shaped jack-o’-lantern.

More recently, the channel posted a video of another gorgeous dessert of mango jelly. The artist designed flowers and leaves on their own for this dessert instead of using a cookie cutter or dessert shape maker.