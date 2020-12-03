News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Watch: This Grandpa Takes His Dog on a Merry-go-round Ride in Adorable Video

Video grab of the old man on merry-go-round. (Credit:Twitter)

A video has gone viral where an old man can be seen taking his dog for a ride on a merry-go-round.

The friendship between humans and dogs has been melting hearts since ages. Examples of the loyalty of dogs to their human friends have been heartening to see. However, this time around, a man has done something adorable for his dog.

Sharing the video, a Twitter handle wrote, "This Grandpa gives his good boy a ride on the Merry-go-round. Is there any limit to what dogs do for us... nope."

We can see in the video an elderly man bending down a little and taking his dog round and round on the ride at a park. The man can be seen moving the merry-go-round slowly while helping his dog enjoy a day out at the park.

Since being posted, the 15-second video has been viewed over 20,000 times. One person called it a good moment and said that his act was kind and sweet.

Another person Kathleen Hubert commenting on the video said, “This is the sweetest!! Made my day!! We need more of this on Twitter!!”

Speaking about the small yet significant gesture, another woman called it heart-warming and sweet. She said, “It just goes to show the simplest enjoyment of life doesn't have to be anything fancy or expensive!”

A person quote-tweeted the tweet of the video and said, “Sometimes we all need a ride on the merry-go-round.”

Recently, another old man in Florida fought with an alligator in order to save his dog. The man jumped in the water to save his pet dog from the grasp of the baby alligator. The video of the incident also went viral on social media and people were praising the bravery of the elderly man.


