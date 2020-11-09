Watch: This How Astronauts Wash Their Hair with Shampoo in Space

Space is fascinating, so is the profession of exploring the vastness of the solar system. Astronauts are one of the world’s most captivating working professionals.

From extreme Science-fiction like Star-Trek to lighter ones like The Martian; space wanderers often feature in the fiction and fantasies. How wonderful must it be to be out there, looking at the cosmos up close and leaving the Earth home behind. But it also has to be of the toughest occupations out there.

While jobs on Earth are challenging in their individual capacities, at least one has the comfort of being on Earth, gravity supporting your weight and existence, eating warm meals of various cuisines. But in space, everything from eating to using the bathroom is a challenge.

Apart from looking at the fictional astronauts of films and television shows, there is not much an average-Joe can know about life in space. But the films focus more on fantasies; battles and survival struggles and alien invasions. But reality is quite different.

A recent video shared by Karen Nyberg, a NASA astronaut, showed an extremely mundane Earth activity but astronaut style. The task is washing one’s hair, but inside the International Space Station.

The video is fascinating to watch and you might end learning a thing or two about life in space. While the video is quite old, someone re-shared it on Reddit. The video was shared to subreddit called Damnthatsinteresting and it is very interesting.

The video begins with her squirting some water onto her scalp, some of which scatters away and she tries to collect them. Water, like any other resource, is precious in space. They only have what they carried with them in the shuttle.

She then applies some ‘no-rinse’ shampoo on her head and later spreads it using a towel. She tells the camera how without running water, the dirt from the hair and scalp need to be rubbed away with the help of the towel.

She later tells us how everything there gets recycled. The water that she squirted onto her hair will evaporate, she says. The air-conditioning system will then trap that vapour and condense it. Eventually, that will become a part of their drinking water.

The video has over 98,000 upvotes.

"Well now curious how they do laundry," said one user while the other expressed, "Why have I never thought of washing hair in space? I bet a shower feels great when they get back."