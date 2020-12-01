Watch: This Husky Helps His Blind and Terrified Dog Brother to Take the Leap

Life without the gift of sight can be very difficult, for humans and for dogs. Not knowing what lies ahead, inability to foresee and dangers and hurdles in the path plague blind dogs. However, with a little help and nudge, it is possible to walk with confidence.

One such adorable moment of support between two dogs came from China and is currently going viral all over social media.

In the video, a blond and grey husky dog is seen whimpering and crying as he moves around a step. The height is not much, but he must sense there is no flat-ground ahead of him. He moves around frantically. Suddenly, another dog walks into frame, another husky but with blond and red hair. He grabs the former dog by his teeth around its neck. Don’t worry, it may seem a little violent but that is a way for dogs to communicate and play around.

The dog still keeps covering and whimpering. The red husky jumps back in, hitting the other with his jaw a couple more times, nudging him towards the edge and encouraging him to come down. Finally, the two dogs jump off together. The video has been shared on Douyin, a Chinese Tik-Tok like video-sharing app.

The grey canine, who is blind, is a five-year-old husky called Da Bao. The red one is his younger brother Ju Bao. They both belong to Mr Chen in the city of Xiangyang in central China's Hubei Province.

Da Bao’s name translates to big treasure and he was born without eyeballs. Ju Bao’s name means giant treasure, who according to the owner, has been acting as Da Bao’s eyes for his whole life. “Da Bao loves interacting with people, but because of his birth defect, he is more scared of strangers,” Chen told Daily Mail. He added Ju Bao has a “strong sense of justice” as he has been protecting the sightless dog since they were puppies.

Chen opened a pet resort to help Da Bao spend some more time with other dogs and be looked after. On Sunday, he spent some time being stuck on the bench and was petrified to jump away. That is until Ju Bao came over and helped him. Chen’s daughter also loves the blind dog and tries to make him feel more loved.

A user commented on how emotion is pure among dogs. “That is why so many people like dogs. In comparison, such sincerity is lacking between humans in reality,” he wrote. Another commented, “I cried so much watching this video.”