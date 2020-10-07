Watch: This Husky’s Reaction to ‘Who Chewed the Headset’ Is Cracking Internet Up

Pets are a source of companionship and give solace to many. A number of times these same pets provide some of the best fodder for viral videos. Such moments with the pets give us some great memories and increase followers on social media as well. Here’s one such hilarious video which will make you laugh out loud.

A recent video clip posted on Instagram shows a husky named Riley, who is being interrogated at home.

The video clip shows the adorable dog’s reaction to being asked ‘who chewed the headset,’ is cracking up netizens. The video is captioned as ‘Who is guilty,’ the clip shows the owner questioning the dog about a headset which has been chewed and left on the floor.

The adorable husky’s guilty look as it is trying to gaze away from its owner, is winning hearts online.

Watch the video here, it’ll sure crack you up!

The video has received a lot of positive reactions since being shared online. Many users simply posted laughing out loud or heart emoji to express their reaction to the video.

One of the users, in trying to guess the dog’s perspective, took to the comments section to write about the canine’s state of mind and posted, ‘wasn’t me at all.’

Another user equated the husky’s naughty and guilty expression to his own pet. Apparently the user’s pet faces away from him or just hangs its head to avoid eye contact under similar circumstances. ‘The eye work and the smile are priceless,’ he added.

‘I don’t know what you are talking about,’ commented another user.

A user even wrote, “That dog is like I don't know what your talking about.”

While most of the users simply commented that the pet pooch was too cute, there were other pet lovers who supported the husky’s action and all praises about it.