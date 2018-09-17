English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Viral GoT Cover, India Jam Project is Back with a Classical Version of Imagine Dragons' 'Believer'
The Indian Jam's new project shows how classical music blends effortlessly into Indian landscape - even if that classical music is a cover of a popular pop-rock song.
The Indian Jam's new project shows how classical music blends effortlessly into Indian landscape - even if that classical music is a cover of a popular pop-rock song.
Ever thought what a pop-rock song would sound like if there was an Indian classical version of it? The Indian Jam Project's new cover is exactly that.
The Indian Jam Project was founded by Tushar Lall who shot to fame after their cover of the Indian version of Game of Thrones. The rich rendition was picked up by MTV Indies and went on to go viral.
It's been four years since then, and they've made more covers, which have been praised by Emmy award-winning composer Michael Price, actor, screenwriter and novelist Mark Gatiss and Hollywood film score composer Clint Mansell, in a long-list of people. Their latest song is a tribute to Imagine Dragon's "Believer."
Believer, which was released early February last year, shot to #1 on Billboard Top 100, and soon became a fan favorite. The classical version by the Jam Project ia way for the group to pay tribute to the band.
The music video shows Indian landscapes, where four different musicians play four instruments - the sitar, the tabla, the sarangi and the harmonium.
Speaking to News18, Tushar Lall reveals how 'Believer' was different from covering Game of Thrones, or BBC's Sherlock, as the former are mostly instrumental and nothing like pop-rock, which 'Believer' is.
"Working with this song, in terms of production, was definitely more minimal." says Lall. "With instrumental, chords are dense, but with this song, they're a lot more chill," he adds.
When asked why 'Believer' was different from the other music covers he has done before, the musician says, "For something to be so simple and yet so powerful at the same time, so the song has breathing space, is beautiful. It's the same kind of thing I look to put in my instrumental covers - breathing space. So this song was very fun to work with."
Since Lall collaborates with different musicians in every project, this particular song's musicians were also picked based on what instrument sounded better for a particular part. Other than the tabla, sitar, sarangi and harmonium, drums and a brass segment were also incorporated into the song.
Shot in the ordinary landscape of India, the video also has everyday shots of common people, seemingly merging the boundary of what is a very unusual song for India. The music video merges
Watch the full video below.
