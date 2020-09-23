WATCH: This Indonesian Fan Recreated a Peppy Bolly Number From Bobby-Preity Starrer 'Soldier'

The popularity of Bollywood films and songs across the world doesn’t need any evidence. Bollywood stars enjoy a huge fan following not only in India but abroad as well. There have been several videos available on internet being recreated by Bollywood fans.

Recently, a female fan named Nelly Zamita from Indonesia recreated the Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol’s famous song Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye from the film Soldier. The lady nailed it as she perfectly copied every bit of Preity’s performance in the song. Ever since the video has been uploaded on the YouTube, it has garnered over 6 lakh views and tons of reactions from the viewers.

This is not the first time that a fan from outside of the country had recreated the Bollywood song. A while back, a group of fans from Indonesia also recreated Bole Chudiyan from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. The original song was filmed on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The group has copied every detail of the song, from wearing similar costumes to makeup, jewellery, and hairstyles and the dancing steps.

This group has done their own version of several songs including Deepika Padukone’s Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Ghoomar from Padmavat and Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani and has left the viewers amazed with their breath-taking performances.

Meanwhile, Preity is currently in Dubai for Indian Premier League 2020 and has completed her quarantine period of seven days. She is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

The actress is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos to give a sneak-peek in her daily life. The actress is away from the silver screen for a long time. She was last seen in BhaiaJi Superhit in 2018. The film also starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi.