Watch: This Infant’s Joy after Hearing His Mother for the First Time is Heartwarming

Hope in the times of coronavirus pandemic is a powerful thing and a recent Twitter video is giving netizens just that. A video posted by a user named Finessa Hudgins shows how her infant son responded when he started to listen for the first time.

In the video the child’s mother says, “Maison, Hi. Can you hear me,” to which he responds with a puzzled expression initially and then smiles as he listens for the first time.

The video has garnered over four lakh likes and 4.5 million views on Twitter as netizens watch in awe the baby’s first response to his mother’s voice. Hudgins also shared a few images of her child as he listens to the world around him with the help of hearing aid.

The heart-warming video has surely given netizens the hope and positivity they needed.

Many congratulated the mother and her child for the good news, while others expressed how overwhelmed they were with Maison’s expressions of happiness.

A user named @Brighton_peer commented, “What a beautiful boy such a gorgeous smile. This really made my day with all the hardship there is around Love from the UK.”

Some hailed Mason as an angel who has blessed their day with his beautiful smile. User named Michael commented, “You win twitter. I’m so happy for you and for mason. I’m literally crying while im smiling (sic)”

Hudgins also shared the Instagram handle of her child Maison which has images of him from childhood. One image also shows the recent video which was featured on American television’s Today Show. The image was captioned as, “wow check me out ! i’m on the today show mom.”

In its recent Instagram post, Hudgins has posted the Today Show’s video clipping which tells Maison’s journey since birth. Born in Virginia state of United States, Maison was a four months premature baby who spent 158 days in intensive care. As he grew up, doctors realised that he cannot hear. But the recent hearing aid fitting at the hospital has finally given Maison and his family the good news they needed.