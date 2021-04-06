WATCH: This 'Insane' Optical Illusion will Make Your Surrounding 'Move', Here's Why

Digital optical illusions have been going viral on social media for quite a while now. This kind of illusion basically has an image, that has a hidden element that one cannot see at the first glance. An interesting bit is added after hypnotic shapes are added to the design to confuse the person who is getting tricked. A recent video on YouTube that is going viral, shows a red dot in the centre while black and white spirals keep swirling around it in different shapes and patterns.

All is well, till the time you are looking at the red dot unmoved for two minutes. The moment you take your eyes off screen you will begin to feel that things in your surroundings are turning slightly hazy. The haze that you witness is known as ‘after image’. This happens after a person stares at an object for a while. The reason behind this is that the cones of the retina get tired by continuously looking at one thing without moving, so as a result, they start forming an inverted image. As that begins to happen things start appearing blurry or hazy.

Recently, another viral optical illusion was also doing rounds. In the viral TikTok video, a user named Kate Bacon claimed that she is going to show a never seen before colour. Giving details about the shade, she said that the colour is called true cyan and the majority of televisions and monitors are incapable of producing the pigment.

During the course of the video, she puts a red circle with a white dot in the middle set against a blue background. Now for spotting the unique colour, the person is supposed to look at the white dot without blinking for 30 seconds, after that they need to shut their eyes. While the eyes are shut the person will see a “glowing orb” in the colour of true cyan.