Watch: This Insta-Popular Dog Playing Volleyball with Humans is Breaking the Internet

A video of a dog playing volleyball along with three people has taken the internet by storm.

In the footage, the dog named Kiara can be seen perfectly striking the ball and helping her partner to get it to the other side of the net. The clip was shared on Instagram by Norwegian volleyball player and owner of the pooch Mathias Berntsen.

Captioning the video, Berntsen wrote, “Saturday’s pepper session.”

Since the clip got shared, it has been viewed over 1 lakh times, and has accumulated over 1,000 comments.

The video was later posted by International Volleyball Federation on their Twitter handle.

Kiara The #Volleyball Dog is BACK & setting competitively!



Millions have seen Kiara 🐶 peppering and setting for #BeachVolleyball player 🇳🇴 Mathias Berntsen & now she’s playing in her first 2vs2 match!



FOLLOW KIARA: https://t.co/BP5LxjuiET



🎥 https://t.co/JP2W3vFJaw pic.twitter.com/R1lYs6V7HQ — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) April 4, 2020

In the second footage posted by Berntsen on his Insta timeline, the black retriever-labrador mix can be seen going back and forth for practice with her owner.

Sharing the post, Berntsen wrote, “New partner, same goal! Sorry.”

To keep Kiara’s admirers updated of her activities, there is a dedicated Instagram account, which has over 25, 000 followers.

Berntsen told Daily Star Online that he did not train Kiara to play volleyball. Though, they have played together since she was young.

Berntsen plays for Norway’s second-best ranked beach volleyball team with his partner and cousin Hendrik Mol. The duo has been ranked at 45 globally, reported NBC Sports.