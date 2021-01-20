WATCH: This is How a Mule Deer was Rescued from a 10-pound Plastic Feeder Stuck around His Neck

Land and ocean are becoming a minefield for animals due to increasing plastic pollution. What makes plastic useful for humans—its durability and lightweight—increases the threat to animals. The hapless creatures often find themselves entangled in plastic debris with no way of getting rid of it. Some even face an untimely death due to this and such scenarios have become quite frequent.

A mule deer, whose neck was stuck in a 10-pound plastic bird, was recently saved by wildlife officers in Colorado, US, from such a fate. Sharing the incident on Twitter, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) NE Region informed that an officer named Joe Nicholson came to the rescue of the deer. It also shared the pictures of the poor animal stuck in the bird feeder and how the officer rescued it after briefly subduing it to the ground.

Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson was able to remove this 10-pound plastic bird feeder on the neck of this mule deer near Pine on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bmYDIE2g2k — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 10, 2021

The officer has since been applauded by netizens for his kind act. Twitter users praised the good work with some calling him “godsend” to save the deer. Here are some comments:

A few weeks ago in Palghar, Maharashtra, a stray dog that got stuck in a plastic container was rescued by some young men. They used a pocket knife to cut off the container and free the animal. The container was dumped along the roadside when the stray animal put his head inside it and got stuck. The animal suffered several injuries as it tried to shake the container off and was in pain for around six days before it was rescued.

There are many other such instances of the good Samaritans coming to rescue animals. In a video from last year, which went viral on social media, showed a man in Florida jumping into the water to save his pup from an alligator. Richard Wilbanks, 74, can be seen fighting off the alligator who was holding the dog in his jaws. The entire incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

In another such video, firefighters in Kansas rescued a deer from the ice-cold waters of a frozen lake in the town of Edgerton. The deer was in the water about 50 feet from the shore and a witness said that the animal was freezing for 20 minutes before help arrived. The rescuers had to work quickly to ensure the animal's survival from the frozen lake.

