WATCH: This is How a Queen Bee Lays Eggs

The internet introduces us to some of the most interesting facts and visuals of creatures in our surroundings. While we have been living around these creatures forever, there are still so many interesting things about them that the general public doesn’t get to witness. Now a video featuring the process and visuals of a queen bee laying eggs in the bee colony has caught people’s attention online.

The now-viral video was originally shared on the Instagram page ‘texasbeeworks' on July 29. The page managed by beekeeper Erika Thompson often posts pictures and videos featuring bees and shares interesting trivia about the creatures.This recent upload featured a fascinating video capturing the process of a queen bee laying eggs while others in the bee colony surround her.

The caption shared along the clip gave interesting facts about the creature and revealed that the number of eggs that a queen lays each day changes depending upon the requirement and health of the bee colony. A well-fed, strong queen can lay her own body weight in eggs each day.

The caption further adds, "Also, if you've ever wanted to see a queen bee next to a worker bee and drone bee…this is your chance to compare each type of bee alongside one another! There's only one male drone bee in this video—he’s the big bee to the upper left of the queen as she lays the egg. All of the other bees are female worker bees,”

Since being shared online, the Instagram video has received over 1.70 lakh views and several comments from users. People thanked the page for sharing this fascinating video and trivia about the bees. "Wow this is absolutely amazing, thank you for educating us so much," wrote a user in her reaction.

Meanwhile, some of the users complemented to good built of the queen bee. A user commented, "She does not skip leg day."

What's your reaction to the video?

