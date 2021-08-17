WATCH: This is What Happens When a Stray Cat Decides to ‘Adopt’ a Human

Bringing a pet in your life is the most surreal feeling in the world. Even the people who are apprehensive about having a pet in their life just can’t get enough of the animal once it manages to make inroads into their heart. In the case of dogs, it’s the human who decides to adopt and bring them in their life. However, for cats, it’s the other way round. The feline gets to decide if it wants to be part of your life or not. However, when they finally ‘adopt’ a human, they are there to change his choices and life.

Something similar was shown in this case of now-viral video that was shared on the online platform Reddit. The adorable clip showcases the cute innocent bond between a man and a cat. The two are seen enjoying each other’s company as they sit on a couch watching television. The clip was shared by the man’s partner which informed that he was initially very apprehensive about having an animal in his life, but things seem to have changed faster than expected.

Sharing the clip on Reddit, the man’s partner wrote, “My partner didn’t want to get a cat, then a stray adopted us. He fell in love pretty quick."

Check it out here:

Aren’t they just too cute?

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 43,000 thousand upvotes along with several from Redditors. One of the users said that getting adopted by the cat is the only way to have them in our life. He wrote, “It’s the only way to get a cat really, I would never have the patience to get a cat unless one adopts me."

Others could not stop gushing over the cuteness of the innocent bond between the cat and the human. “That’s love right there," commented a user.

Some people also shared their experience of having a cat in their life and noted what the feline meant to them.

