WATCH: This Italian Man Eating Samosa For the First Time is a Whole Mood

An Italian man tried Desi snack extraordinaire samosa for the first time and his reaction understandably went viral. The video was shared on Instagram by an Indian-Italian couple, where the Italian partner’s father was the one trying out the samosa. He bites into the snack and immediately breaks into a little dance. The couple, Amit and Ambra, have more than 40,000 followers on Instagram as per an India Today report, and over 90,000 subscribers on YouTube. Ambra’s father ate the samosa with some green chutney and clearly, some food items are universally scrumptious even though taste buds have evolved differently for people of different nationalities. The Instagram video now has over 23,000 likes since being shared four days ago.

Check it out for yourself.

There is something to be said about the raging popularity of samosas in India even though a global market of snacks is thriving and readily available to certain sections of society. Samosas’ popularity is still undiminished. As per Swiggy StatEATstics 2021, Indians in general ordered samosas equal to the population of New Zealand. Apart from that, they also had 115 Biryanis per minute (or almost two Biryanis per second), and tomatoes that would suffice to participate in the Spanish Tomatina festival for 11 years.

Desi food is a clear hit among many who try it for the first time, and such videos keep going viral on the Internet from time to time. For instance, last year, one half of content creator couple, Lamboginny, who had never tried out Indian food, was taken by his partner to an Indian restaurant where he tried out some pork vindaloo. Lamboginny can be seen taking a bite and giving out an expression of wonder. He soon pulls his cap back and gives his bag away to his wife to sit comfortably and relish the dish. After some time, he asks for more rice and scrapes all the food off his plate. He also orders two takeaways for home. By the end of the video, Lambigonny, happy with his experience with Indian food, can be seen singing “India has done me good" as he shows off his takeaway to the camera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.