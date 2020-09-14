Watch: This Kettle has a Ring of Rockets that Starts Spinning When Water Boils

There is no limit to creativity. One would believe there is not much to do with something as mundane as a kettle. However, someone in the past has already proved this notion wrong.

In a video shared by Katya Pavlushchenko, one can see a kettle which has a ring of two rockets attached on the side. These rockets apparently start spinning once the kettle begins to boil.

As per the information shared by Katya, the kettle is from the Kamenstein's World of Motion line kettles.

A Soviet kettle made in 1960s. The rockets start spinning when the kettle boils. pic.twitter.com/OfB5Rp7y6X — Katya Pavlushchenko (@katlinegrey) September 11, 2020

UPD: not a Soviet design, but one from the Kamenstein's World of Motion line kettles (thanks @tehWKD!). But anyway a great thing! — Katya Pavlushchenko (@katlinegrey) September 11, 2020

The video has gone viral on Twitter ever since it was posted on September 11. Till now, the clip has crossed 2.8 million views and has been liked over 1.5 lakh times.

The post has attracted all kind of comments. One person wrote, “I was born in USSR (Latvia). many things were wrong with that system, those times, but one has to be said, stuff made then, was a different kind of quality. Kind of quality that doesn't exist anymore. Could name so many things that still work like new although made 40yrs ago.”

I was born in ussr(Latvia). many things were wrong with that system, those times, but one has to be said, stuff made then, was a different kind of quality. Kind of quality that doesn't exist anymore. Could name so many things that still work like new although made 40yrs ago. — MrSunshine🇮🇪🇩🇪🇬🇧🇪🇸🇱🇻🇷🇺 (@KassSunshine) September 11, 2020

A person who seemed to have some knowledge about the makers of this kettle wrote, “rumor has it, they also produced one with graves rotating, different colors as well, one for intellectuals, one of holodomor, one for population transfers…”

rumor has it, they also produced one with graves rotating, different colors as well, one for intellectuals, one of holodomor, one for population transfers... — Nachkebia (@VNachkebia) September 12, 2020

Another person mentioned how two decades ago he gifted a similar type of kettle for his mother. More interestingly, this unique gift of his is also a part of his mother’s will. He tweeted saying, “I bought one of these for my mom for her birthday about 20 years ago, it's incredibly cool. It's also in the will that I get it back when she dies.”