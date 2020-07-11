Watch: This Kid Cheering for His Favourite Football Team is Giving Us Major Fan Goals

The little football fan is bound to win your heart as you see him jumping with joy as he watches a football team score a goal.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, the boy from Glasgow is seen jumping from his baby chair with his hands up in the air as he screams 'goal'.

As per his parents, the little munchkin is quite fond of the sport and is often seen playing with his ball by kicking it around the house. History father, Robert Chapman told The Daily Mail, “he is like this with most football to be honest but when he watches Rangers goals he seems to react that way”.

The video that will steal your heart in no time has been shared on micro blogging site Twitter. The half-a-minute clip has already been viewed over three lakh times.

Captioning the now-viral clip, Giles Paley-Phillips said, “This is guaranteed to bring you some joy”.

Reactions on this post were filled with love and awe. Majority of the people have commented upon the boy’s cuteness. Users have also liberally shared smiley and heart emojis with their comments.

A person wrote, “Nothing more perfect than the innocence of a child”, another said, “Adorable! This clip did bring a genuine smile to my face for the first time in weeks. Now I just have to go and sort out the cracks it has caused !!”

