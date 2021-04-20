Watch: This Little Baby Joins Mother's Morning Riyaaz and Their Viral Jugalbandi is Winning the Internet

A video showing an adorable toddler assisting his mother in her morning riyaaz has taken over the internet. The clip has gone viral since shared online and the internet cannot help falling in love with it. The viral video shows the little baby joining his mom for an effortless ‘jugalbandi’ and one may be surprised to see how the infant nails the music notes.The woman in the wholesome video is identified as noted classical and Marathi singer, Priyanka Barve. Her son Yuvaan, who is sitting on the lap, perfectly tags along with her. She practices a beautiful classic song and while she starts taking the notes of aalaap high, the little one spontaneously starts crooning to the sound of the electronic tanpura. Not just his voice, but his synchronised leg movements have also left people on social media delighted. Priyanka, who herself is surprised with her son’s musical skills, is left in splits when he adorably goes out of tune.

The clip was shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra on Twitter. Shared on March 23, the sweet video has garnered over 21,800 views and several reactions. The pair is melting hearts on the microblogging site and netizens couldn’t stop gushing over their ‘jugalbandi’.

Netizens found the video very cute and showered the comments sections with heart emojis. Many couldn’t stop gushing at the kid’s adorable actions along with his mother. In the comments section, people shared their love for the adorable mother-son duo. Many noted how the kids looked at ease while singing classical ragas. The rest of the comments were filled with a lot of heart emojis.

A lovely Jugalbandi to make your morning beautiful.Vidoe via @Raaggiri pic.twitter.com/eoloUr3Wsh — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 23, 2021

Based in Pune, Priyanka is known for playing the role of Anarkali in Feroz Khan’s Broadway adaptation of Mughal-E-Azam. The granddaughter of veteran vocalists Padmakar and Malati Pande-Barve, she has lent vocals to Marathi as well as Hindi songs. Some of her most famous songs are included in Marathi Films like Double Seat, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2, Ajintha, Online Binline, Rama Madhav, and Lost & Found. In addition to her musical talent, she also is a famous theatre artist. She is married to Sarang Kulkarni. They welcomed a baby boy, Yuvaan in August last year. Priyanka and Sarang together have a musical channel PriyaRang where they produce fusion music albums in collaboration with other musicians and artists.

