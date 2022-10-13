WATCH: This Little Girl's Genius Plan to Break into Melbourne Zoo Will Make You Say 'Wow'

Toddlers can be creative problem solvers. Especially if that problem revolves around their interest. This adorable girl had the smartest plan to break into the Melbourne zoo. Her choice of weapon: Her charm. The little girl waddles her way over to the door while a zookeeper blocks the entrance. But she is not the one to take “No” for an answer. She smiles at the zookeeper, taking her hand and prompting her to raise. As the zookeeper follows the girl away from the entrance to “show” her something, she quickly lets go of her hand and rushes back to the entrance. She succeeds in making her way inside. Watch the clip here:

The hearts of social media users are melting over this wholesome clip. Shared on the “Made Me Smile” community on Reddit, the clip is making social media users believe this girl possesses all the signs of true intelligence. A Reddit user wrote, “Ah yes! The ‘Come here I gotta show you something’ technique.” Many remarked that they can never trust a toddler when they lead them someplace else. Another comment read, “She’s the director of the zoo! Let her in”

A third user had a valid question to ask. “It immediately made me wonder who does this to her at home for her to be so proficient at redirecting inconvenient adults.”

Meanwhile, another Reddit user shared an equally adorable memory of their grandson. The entire family of their son, who lived in Canada, travelled to the Detroit Zoo in Michigan where they had season passes. But it was so busy at the zoo that the entrance was backed up a mile onto the highway. That left them no choice but to turn around and drive back to the border. However, they were stopped by Customs, because they had items to declare. When the officer asked where they had been, the user’s son responded, “We went to the zoo,” However, before anyone could say anything else the youngest son burst into tears and added, “And it was closed and we couldn’t go!” Since he did not stop crying, the Customs Officer was so upset he just let them through.

