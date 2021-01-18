Watch: This Little Girl's Sales Pitch For Cookies to a Doorbell Camera is Cutest Thing on Internet

A cute little American girl is winning over the internet with her adorable sales pitch to sell cookies. Allie Shroyer, first-grader, is a member of the Girl Scouts and was given the task to sell cookies ahead of the Girl Scout cookie season. She found the cutest as well as an innovative way to make sales and ended up selling over 200 cookie boxes within a day of her sales pitch video going viral.

The video, recorded on a neighbourhood doorbell camera, has been shared by Allie’s mother Kristen Shroyer as she urged everyone to share the video and also order the cookies.

In the clip, Allie can be seen looking into the doorbell camera as she introduces herself and makes the pitch, “Hello! I’m Allie. Would you like to buy some Girls Scouts cookie?” She asks the customer what kind of cookies would they like and that she is selling them at $5 a box. Making her pitch a bit more interesting, she further can be seen asking, “What’s your favourite colour because the boxes have colors.” She suggests that if the buyers’ favourite colour is one of the colours on the cookie box, then they can choose that box for purchase and that they can maybe “buy one or two or three or four or maybe five or six or seven.”

The video has left netizens in awe as they can’t stop crushing over it. It has garnered over several likes and comments saying that who can

refuse that pitch and that they will soon be placing orders for some Girl Scout cookies. A user wrote, “Omg she’s the cutest ill buy them all from her”.

This cute little girl is a student at Cheyenne Traditional School in Scottsdale, Arizona. While her mother Kristen is quite elated with the sale

of 200 boxes within 24 hours, she told 12 News that they are going to pick up all the cookies and start delivering them next week. As per reports, the Girl Scout business has changed over the past years and the organization gives each of its scouts their own website to take people's orders digitally which is quite easier for them to sell cookies as selling in person would have been difficult due to pandemic. She is quoted by the portal as saying, “It’s kind of been harder because we would sell cookies and ring doorbells with real people, but now during coronavirus, it’s like we’re doing interviews on the doorbells”.