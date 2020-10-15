Watch: This Man Found an Unusual Guest in His Headphones, Video Will Leave You Scared

What do you expect from a pair of headphones? Great quality sound? Long battery life? etc. But, how would you react if you find a large huntsman spider inside the padding.

As per a report published in The Daily Mail, Perth based Olly Hurst discovered a huge huntsman spider inside the padding of his noise cancellation headphones. As one would expect, he was shocked at the sight of it. He made a video about the incident in which the spider can be seen clearly. Watch the video.

The report mentions that Olly felt weird only after he felt a tickling sensation in his ear. This occurred while he had his headphones on. In order to pin down the problem, he pulled them off only to discover a huge huntsman spider inside.

In the clip that has been accessed by the news portal, he is heard saying, “I absolutely knew I could feel something tickling my ear. He doesn't want to come out. He is happy in there.”

During the course of the video, he is seen inspecting his headset. He is shaking the headphone perhaps to try removing the spider. However, the spider does not budge and stays at the spot it was initially spotted. Eventually, he is seen laughing as he drops his pair of noise cancelling headphones on the street.

The huntsmans are docile in comparison to other types of spider. This kind of spider only bites when they are absolutely forced to. Further, it must be noted that even though their venom is not fatal, it can still cause a lot of discomfort and pain.

In general, the huntsman spider is not considered dangerous for humans. This spider also has the tendency to run away and hide in situations where it feels the need to be aggressive. The huntsmans is known to survive in houses or in the wild. They usually eat pests including flies and different types of bugs.