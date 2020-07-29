Watch: This Man Has Devised a Perfect Hack to Sterilize Vegetables Using Pressure Cooker Steam

The coronavirus pandemic has made all of us obsessive about cleaning to an extent that we end up being paranoid.

Whatever household item is brought from outside goes under disinfecting rituals. People are coming up with their own hacks ensure fruits and vegetables get rid of germs and any possible traces of virus.

Indians, however, as usual are renewing some of the most never-heard-of homemade 'jugaad' to keep their food stock infection-free. A video has surfaced online wherein a man can be seen using steam from a pressure cooker to sanitize vegetables at home. The man in the video can be seen replacing the whistle of a pressure cooker with a small rubber pipe to the nozzle, where the steam spurts from. As the steam gushes out of the pipe, the man directs it into several dishes full with a variety of vegetables including spring onions, tomatoes, beans, pumpkin and bitter gourd. He lets the steam pepper all over onto the vegetables making them hygienic for consumption.

The clip was shared on July 24 by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter with the caption, “Look at the great Indian Jugaad to sterilise vegetables. The efficacy of this methodology can not be certified by me however India never fails to amaze. Truly Incredible India”.

Look at the great Indian Jugaad to sterilise vegetables.😁 The efficacy of this methodology can not be certified by me however India never fails to amaze 🇮🇳 Truly Incredible India #corona #COVID19Pandemic #CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/PuOhzy7TVl — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 24, 2020

The video trending on social media has gained a lot of attention among netizens who have expressed their concern.

Several users of the micro-blogging site bombarded the comment section with mixed reactions to the video. Many commended the man for such a novel and interesting technique of sanitizing vegetables and exclaimed in surprise. Few argued that it was dangerous and warned against the hack saying pressure cooker steam could end up in serious injury when utilised in this way. Further, some people noted that since he used the steam for very less time, it would be insufficient in order to kill the virus.