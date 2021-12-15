WATCH: This Man Playing Violin for Child in Stroller is Melting Hearts

There's something very special about kids and how they react to things in the most honest, innocent way possible. Videos featuring such reactions are superhit among netizens who just can't get enough of their overflowing cuteness. The latest addition to this list of viral baby reaction videos is a clip from the snowy streets of Serbia, according to the person who shared it. The video originally posted on Reddit, shows a man playing violin for a kid resting in a stroller. The violin tunes evoke a joyful reaction from the kid who is seen smiling and almost dancing. “Serbian man playing the violin for a child.” read the caption shared along with the video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted online, the video has received over 6,000 upvotes, garnering several reactions from social media users. Posting their appreciation for the video, netizens praised the violinist for his beautiful gesture that made the kid's day. "The joy that musician brought to the child. This is beautiful,” wrote a user while another commented, "It does not matter where in the world it is, music is the one universal language."

“I love this. It makes my heart smile! Thank you OP,” commented a third.

While almost everything seemed perfect in the video, netizens were disappointed by the woman who was seen smoking cigarettes in proximity to the child. “While the violinist and child are sweet, it kills me to watch the mom chain-smoking during the whole thing,” wrote a user.

Earlier, a similar video featuring a 14-month-old's reaction to seeing a dog for the first time had gone viral on social media. Posted by @Thund3rBOlt on Twitter, the video showed the boy jumping and clapping on spotting the dog. He gets down on the floor to go closer to the doggo and touches its face. The kid runs back and forth to the dog in excitement.

14 month old kid seeing a dog for the first time 🥰 pic.twitter.com/zTrfnAovlv— Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) December 9, 2021

The video received over 75,000 views along with nearly 4000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

