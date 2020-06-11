Watch: This Man Sleeping with Three Cheetahs has Left Internet Awestruck

The conflict between a man and a cheetah never fails to make headlines. The friendship between the two is believed to be nearly impossible. However, a recent video has succeeded in proving this long-established notion to be wrong. The clip of this man and cheetahs has recently gone viral on the internet.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, the breath-taking clip shows the sleeping person surrounded with three predators. In the footage, one of the animals can be seen waking up and going to sleep with him. After a few seconds, other cheetahs also follow the first one.

Unperturbed by the giant animals’ presence, the person comfortably pampers the creatures.

Captioning the clip, Kaswan wrote, “So what does a #cheetah prefers. Hard concrete or warm cloth. This one from an enclosure. All looks loveable though.”

So what does a #cheetah prefers. Hard concrete or warm cloth. This one from an enclosure. All looks loveable though. VC Dolph C Volker. pic.twitter.com/UNzyiAulX2 — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 10, 2020

Since being shared online, the awe-inspiring clip has been viewed over 1.5 lakh times. Over 10,000 users have liked the footage and 3,000 people have retweeted the post.

Impressed by the video, several users flooded the post with adorable comments. One user said, “I believe love is a language which animals understand more easily than we humans. Just give your pure love. You will get the trust, faith and surrender in return.”

I believe ..love is a language which animals understand more easily than we humans ..just give your pure love ..you will get the trust,faith and surrunder in return. — curries n pickles (@Anupama85378213) June 10, 2020

Another person wrote, “I honestly feel humans were made to take care and provide affection to other animals. But few turned out to be deranged.”

I honestly feel humans were made to take care and provide affection to other animals. But few turned out to be deranged — abhishek (@Tweeter_kar) June 10, 2020

One twitterati revealed that the footage was captured from an experiment “The Cheetah Experience”, which was conducted in South Africa in 2018. “The man is named Dolph Volker, an American who volunteered for it. The animal is named Gabriel & Volker hand-fed it and spent many nights sleeping next to him in the wild.”