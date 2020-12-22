WATCH: This Man Snorkeling in the Laziest Way in Australian Island Has Left Netizens in Splits

Laziness comes in all forms and in Australia, it comes on lying flat on your belly and vacationing as you snorkel away while your partner paddles you around the sea.

A hilarious video from Australia's Rottnest Island shows a couple where the lady is seen on a floating board as she paddles it off while the man is lying on his stomach with his face underwater as he snorkels. This is probably the laziest way of enjoying the underwater world for those who do not want to exercise their muscles and actually swim.

The footage was shared on a satirical Facebook page Bell Tower Times on Monday and has attracted 16k reactions. The video was captioned, 'Rotto snorkelling game 101. Work smarter not harder'. Rotto is another name for Rottnest Island.

One user commented, "Looks great fun. The underwater viewing not the kneeling!" While another user said. "When you don't know how to swim but want to snorkel. Brilliant."

The video also raised many doubts among netizens who asked, "Can you hire this set up? Good value for money. Are the snorkels extra? So many questions...."

For some, this method of snorkelling was revolutionary as one user commented, "Stunning, they didn't have paddleboards when I went to Rottnest Island."

Another user viewed this as the men's version of asking their female partners to indulge in their impromptu demands, "Is this the male equivalent of a woman making their bloke be a cameraman for their impromptu, Instagram photoshoot?"

Rottnest Island is a popular tourist destination off the Western Australia coast near Perth. The island is a car-free zone which enhances its tranquil appeal and the best way to get around the area is by bicycle. The bikes are available for hiring through the ferry companies or once tourists are on the island. To reach Rotto one has to take a 25-minute ferry ride from Fremantle or a 45-minute ferry ride from Hillarys Boat Harbour in the northern region of Perth. One can also pot for a 90 minutes ferry from Perth's Barrack Street Jetty. Some of its tourist attractions include skydiving, surfing, snorkelling and clean beaches. Rotto also houses one of the cute wildlife animals called quokka.

The animals are indigenous to the region and are found nowhere else on the planet, apart from a small colony on mainland Australia.

Quokka are tiny animals that are related to wallabies and are thriving on the island. They do not fear humans so tourists can pet them. However, it is illegal to touch or feed them so tourists are advised to maintain a certain distance.