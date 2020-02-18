Watch: This Man Uses CPR to Bring Lizard Back to Life after it Tumbled in a Beer Mug

A video of an Australian man bringing a lizard back to life after it took a tumble in a beer mug has gone viral.

The man, nicknamed Slab, has earned praise for saving a gecko lizard's life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) which combines chest compression often with artificial ventilation.

The incident was filmed in New South Wales and initially shared by New York Post.

The man was having a drink with mates at The Amble Inn in Corindi Beach when he found a gecko in a beer mug. At first, he thought that the staff was playing a prank on him, but he later realised that the lizard had fallen in by mistake.

The man fished the gecko out of his beer glass and performed chest compression with his index finger. He then picked the lizard up and blew into its mouth as his friends and on-lookers cheered him. An on-looker can be heard asking if it is coming good.

He then put the gecko on his palm, where it started moving and crawled up his arm. Upon seeing this, a person started cheering. The resuscitation of the lizard amazed the man, who started shouting “I saved his life.”

While many netizens heaped praise on the man for his lifesaving effort, some said that the reptile pretended to be dead, a natural defence mechanism of some animals.