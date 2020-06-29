Watch: This Man's 'Simple' Technique of Sorting Fruits by Size is Winning the Internet

Sorting fruits by their size is a tedious task. In order to make the process easier a man has come up with a trick that will leave you mind blown.

A man can be seen sorting pomegranates by their size by using two rods. He has set up his unique apparatus by putting the two rods at a distance. The distance between the rods keeps increasing with the slant. Cardboard boxes have been placed under the rod slope. The man rolls down pomegranates one by one and they keep falling in boxes as per their size.

The video of this unique method has been shared by Vala Afshar. The clip has garnered more than three million views and has been liked by over one lakh people on the microblogging portal alone.

Vala has captioned the now-viral video as, “The world’s most simple ‘sorting by size’ system”.

Unsurprisingly netizens too have lauded the man for coming with such an effective and innovative technique for sorting pomegranates.

A person said, “My God. So Simple yet so effective!”, another user who seemed to be impressed by this technique and the trick wrote, “I bet no machine learning can achieve this!”

Some other users who lauded the man for his genius, too dropped in their reactions in the reply section. Have a look at some of them:

