Watch: This Mesmerising Video of a Blue Jellyfish is Sure to Take Your Breath Away

We call our home the blue planet. However, most of the ‘blue’ part is still largely unexplored. Which is why, whenever we get a glimpse of the amazing sights that lie under the vast expanse of the oceans, we are left with a sense of delighted bewilderment. Such a video recently impressed the Twitterati.

UK’s Marine Conservations Society shared this video on September 24. They captioned the video, ‘mesmerising.’ Here’s the video:

Mesmerising 😍A huge thank you to Keith Borsden for sending us this beautiful video he took of a blue jellyfish in Gairloch harbour 💙 pic.twitter.com/jVLWhjUf2B — Marine Conservation Society (@mcsuk) September 24, 2020

The clip was shared with the conservatory by Keith Borsden. In this truly mesmerising video, a blue jellyfish just swims around for thirty seconds. The video was shot in Gairloch Harbour in the UK.

Some people found the video extremely soothing. A user called the video “some jellyfish meditation” while another simply responded with a “Wow”.

Gairloch is famous for jellyfish spotting as the warm sand generally draws them closer to the shore. However, it’s one thing to look at a jellyfish on the sand or in shallow waters. But to watch it swimming around in its natural element, with a fluidity that almost matches the water surrounding it, is truly astonishing.

This particular jellyfish is Cyanea lamarckii. The beautiful creature is found commonly around the shores of England and Ireland, especially around summer and autumn. They come close to the shore because of food; the coasts bloom with planktons, their primary diet. It drifts and drags its body along the current, much like it does in the video, and uses its stinging tentacles to capture the prey.

And yes, like most jellyfish, it is a dangerous species. Don’t be fooled by its innocent beauty, it can cause some serious harm and excruciating pain with those far-reaching stingers that it uses to swim and to hunt.

If you even come across the beautiful creature, treat it like Medusa. Don’t step too close, maintain distance, and definitely, don’t try to pick it up.