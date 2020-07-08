Watch: This Monitor Lizard vs Dogs Fight in Uttarakhand Has an Important Lesson for Us

In a never seen before incident, a pair of dogs can be seen attacking a monitor lizard in a jungle in Uttarakhand. The video of the incident has been shared on Facebook.

In the clip, two dogs come running towards a tree on which the monitor lizard is trying to climb. The dogs can be seen attacking the lizard by pulling it down by its tail.

However, what must be noted here is the fact the lizard does not give up anywhere. It fights back.

The video has been shared by a user named Rahul Bhatt. The man in his post has also mentioned that, eventually the lizard was rescued by some locals including the person who was filming the entire incident.

This fight taught an important life lesson - never give up under any circumstance. Like the lizard here one must continue trying until and unless they succeed.





Meanwhile, in another incident that took place in Odisha in November, a dog had managed to kill a cobra by ripping it apart in two pieces. This had happened in Jeypore town of Koraput district, the dog owner too was shocked by the entire incident. In a fight like this, one would assume that the snake would win, but the dog did with its presence of mind.