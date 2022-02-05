WATCH: This Monkey's Reaction to Magic Trick at Zoo is Everyone's 2022 Energy

Who doesn’t get impressed with magic tricks? It is always fun to watch that ‘surprised’ and ‘amazed’ reaction on the faces of people. But ever thought how would animals react? Well, we are not sure about others, but a viral clip perfectly captures a money’s priceless reaction to a magic trick. Zoo visitors usually admire the wildlife animals, often give them things to eat, or click pictures with them. However, one zoo visitor thought of showing a magic trick to a monkey, and the video has gone viral on the internet. The video was initially shared on TikTok by Maximiliano Ibarra.

In the clip, a man can be seen performing a simple magic trick for the monkey, who is locked up in the Chapultepec Zoo of Mexico City. Ibarra held out to what appeared to be a leaf towards the monkey, which is a Japanese macaque. The monkey is seated close to the glass front of its enclosure, watching the man’s activity carefully. When Ibarra made the leaf vanish with a hand trick, the monkey jumped forward. His mouth was left open, and his eyes were widened.

Watch the viral video:

Ibarra then made the leaf reappear and disappear again, leaving the monkey stunned. After witnessing the trick again, the ape was seen putting its hand to its face and looking over its shoulder to see whether someone else also saw the magic. The monkey jumped around behind the glass front. Puzzled with the magic trick, at first, the monkey tried to hide his face and later ran away.

Netizens are in total awe of the monkey’s reaction and have termed it “priceless.” “Hahaha, he is so cute,” a user wrote. “He was like don't show me this human witchcraft of yours,” another user interpreted the monkey’s reaction.

