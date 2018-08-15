English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WATCH: This National Anthem Sung By India's Underrated Athletes is Special
Happy Independence day - from our national athletes.
Today, 15th August 2018 marks the 72nd year of India attaining freedom from British rule. The celebrations are in full swing.
It started off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual speech. It was followed by the national anthem. And while News18 has found the unheard, full-length version of the national anthem you know, there is a special version of the national anthem that exists.
India's most popular sport may be cricket, but there are athletes out there who are reaching success, and yet don't get the recognition they deserve.
Edelwisse's, which is an Indian financial services company registered with National Stock Exchange of India, and sponsoring our athletes, have a tribute to these Indian athletes for taking our country forward in sports.
In a Youtube video, the athletes can be seen singing the national anthem.
This video, includes all those athletes who usually do not get enough attention.
It also includes the women's volleyball team.
It also includes two prominent women in sports - Dipa Karmakar, an Indian artistic gymnast, who gained attention when she won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so in the history of the game.
The other woman is Deepa Malik, who is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and won a Silver medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the shot put.
It also includes athletes from sports like golf, shooting and even their coach!
Watch the entire video below.
