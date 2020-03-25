Watch: This Octopus Hiding inside a Shell will Encourage You to 'Self-Isolate' amid Lockdown





The current spread of a highly infectious and fatal virus has left people with only one option – to remain indoors and maintain social distance.

A Twitter user has shared a clip of an octopus which isolates itself within a shell when in danger. Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares innovative videos online, has asked humans to stay indoors in a similar manner to avoid the imminent threat to life.

“Safety isn’t expensive, it’s priceless,” advises IFS officer Susanta Nanda, while reminding everyone to be prepared to battle the pandemic. He also wrote that it was the “time to get into self-isolation” like the Coconut octopus, which “isolates when threatened”.

“Let’s prepare [and] prevent so that we don’t have to repair [and] repent later”, he added.

Coconut Octopus isolates when threatened. Time to get into self isolation like it,to prevent spread of Corona pandemic. Let’s prepare & prevent so that we don’t have to repair & repent later🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BtFp8h54ca — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 24, 2020

In the 16-second video, a grayish Coconut octopus can be seen swimming to an empty shell, tug at both of the sides of the shell with its tentacles and closes it shut.

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 10,000 views and has been liked more than 1k times. Indians, who are in the first day of their 21-day complete lockdown, took the post with positivity. While one Twitter user commented, “this is so satisfying”, another user wrote that it was a “good example”.

This is a lesson for us that while being cooped up within four walls can become taxing, it is the best shot anyone has at being safe.