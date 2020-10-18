Watch: This Owner Pranked Their Sleeping Cat by Keeping a Microphone Near its Face!

Another cat video! Among an endless variety of content on social media, cat videos are very popular with a lot of people around the world. Some clips are cute, while some are funny. The one we are going to see today is both.

The clip shows a cat sleeping, while their keepers put a microphone near its face. This results in some weird sound being captured on camera. The cat was snoring.

“Just a cat snoring into a microphone,” wrote the user who posted the cat video on Reddit. Check out the clip here.

The cat continues to slip through most of the 55-second clip and the owners were barely able to control their laughter. Towards the end, following a series of weird noises, the cat woke up. It took a while for the cat to get acquainted with what was happening around, before realising it was being teased. The reaction is special indeed. The owners then caressed the pet to comfort it and the mood of the clip changed from funny to cute within seconds.

The video has been viewed more than 27 thousand times on the social media platform and over 98 per cent users upvoted it. It also attracted hundreds of comments. Here are some of the good ones:

“SLEEPIEST SONAR,” wrote one user, referring to the wave-like sound the cat produced. Another user replied, “All I could imagine was a scene on a submarine.”

“Well, now I know how they did sound effects in 60s sci-fi movies,” remarked a user.

One user wrote, “I'm like 90 per cent sure I've heard that noise in a ‘zelda’ game before.”

Another comment read, “I love everything about this video. The snoring, the way she can't hold the microphone properly.”

One user suggested for someone to make a (musical) beat out of it. The challenge was quickly taken up by another user. To this banter, yet another user added, “Can't wait for the remix to drop.”

Well, there are far too many opinions on the cat video. Check out the post to enjoy more of it.