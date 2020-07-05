BUZZ

Watch: This Perfectly-fit Puzzle Getting Destroyed has 'Crushed' and 'Hurt' Netizens

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

A video shows her disrupting a perfectly fit puzzle on Twitter.

Putting the right pieces of the puzzle at correct places makes you feel extremely intelligent and smart. More important, it makes you feel satisfied. However, other people find satisfaction in destroying a perfect piece of art, and there is no looking back for them as well.

CNN journalist S E Cupp rightly falls into the second category and her tweet is proof to that. Sharing a video where she can be seen disrupting a perfectly fir puzzle on Twitter, she captioned it, “Another puzzle bites the dust. Once again, I’m either very sorry or you’re welcome for the following content.”

The clip has been viewed more than 2 lakh times within a day, with around 4 thousand likes. Another user, who might have been really disturbed by the video, shared a video in the comment section in the reverse order, captioning it, “Fixed it!”

Some people seem to be really tortured and painful to see this content. Here is what they said:

Surprisingly, a few others found this disruption video very therapeutic, enjoying every bit of it.

Well, you are free to choose your side about feeling traumatic or therapeutic about the video. However, this is not the first video on Twitter by Cupp, showing the disruption of a perfect puzzle.

Here is another one:


