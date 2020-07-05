Watch: This Perfectly-fit Puzzle Getting Destroyed has 'Crushed' and 'Hurt' Netizens

Putting the right pieces of the puzzle at correct places makes you feel extremely intelligent and smart. More important, it makes you feel satisfied. However, other people find satisfaction in destroying a perfect piece of art, and there is no looking back for them as well.

CNN journalist S E Cupp rightly falls into the second category and her tweet is proof to that. Sharing a video where she can be seen disrupting a perfectly fir puzzle on Twitter, she captioned it, “Another puzzle bites the dust. Once again, I’m either very sorry or you’re welcome for the following content.”

Another puzzle bites the dust. Once again, I’m either very sorry or you’re welcome for the following content: pic.twitter.com/QdwfxWkr3K — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 3, 2020

The clip has been viewed more than 2 lakh times within a day, with around 4 thousand likes. Another user, who might have been really disturbed by the video, shared a video in the comment section in the reverse order, captioning it, “Fixed it!”

Some people seem to be really tortured and painful to see this content. Here is what they said:

Cannot begin to describe how much this hurts to watch. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 3, 2020

This crushed me — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) July 3, 2020

its you puzzle, but i am over here like.. pic.twitter.com/na9aR5nDV7 — Arpit Uppal (@ArpitUppal) July 3, 2020

Surprisingly, a few others found this disruption video very therapeutic, enjoying every bit of it.

I love how at the very start it looks like one of those surreal dream scenes in inception — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 3, 2020

Never stop doing this. — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) July 3, 2020

Even the sound is immensely satisfying. I switched to a new tab & the video kept playing & the sound is reminiscent of crashing waves. — Shannon Fisher (@MsShannonFisher) July 3, 2020

Well, you are free to choose your side about feeling traumatic or therapeutic about the video. However, this is not the first video on Twitter by Cupp, showing the disruption of a perfect puzzle.

Here is another one:

Just finished yet ANOTHER puzzle. You will either find what I do deeply satisfying or very triggering (sorry). Either way, I feel like this content would sing on TikTok... pic.twitter.com/Gt49F8h8DY — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 29, 2020



