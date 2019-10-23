Watch: This Pomegranate Peeling Hack Can Make Your Life Much Easier
However, how would you feel if someone suggests you a life-changing hack to cut open a pomegranate? Well, here’s a good news.
Video grab. (Engineeringvids)
We all love to eat fruits. Even if we hate them, we know that they are good for health and we are not left with an option to avoid them. While it’s easy to eat fruits like banana, pear or apple, some fruits take more efforts than others to be eaten. For example, you always need extra wiping sheets, a sharp knife and a lot of patience to cut a watermelon into perfect pieces. Another fruit that can give you nightmare when it comes to peeling it is pomegranate. Yes, you heard us right!
Peeling a pomegranate perfectly, with all its seeds in shape is a myth. You often end up running a knife over those seeds, thus spoiling your clothes at time. However, how would you feel if someone suggests you a life-changing hack to cut open a pomegranate? Well, here’s a good news.
A Twitter user posted a video that revealed a perfect and tidy way to cut open a pomegranate into perfect pieces. Titled ‘How to effectively slice a pomegranate’, the video 2.9 million views in just 4 days.
Here’s the correct way:
How to effectively slice a pomegranate pic.twitter.com/WdeQwvqeMF— Engineering (@engineeringvids) October 19, 2019
However, some Twitter users couldn’t believe their eyes. People just not appreciated the viral hack, but also tried it at home, only to conclude that the hack really works.
Try it for yourself to see if the trick works or not. However, try to be a little careful with the knife.
