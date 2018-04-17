GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Watch: This Powerful Poem From #NotInMyName Protest Will Give You Goosebumps

'Yahan mere dupatte ki lambai, aur mere kurte ki chaudayi ko naapte hain aur batate hain ki mujhmein kitni sharm, haya aur izzat kitni hai.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 17, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: This Powerful Poem From #NotInMyName Protest Will Give You Goosebumps
Image credits: Abu Sufian / Facebook
Massive protests were organised under "Not In My Name" campaign to demand justice for victims of Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have jolted India.

Human chains were formed in Thiruvananthapuram, several people including celebrities stepped out in Mumbai and called for death penalty for rapists, protesters marched down Parliament Street in the capital city and called for rape trials to be completed in six months. Silent candlelight marches were held in Surat.

"Am I next?" read a placard of a young girl protesting in Kochi.

People from all walks of life have come forward and collectively condemned the heinous crimes.

Now, a video from the protests has surfaced on Facebook that shows two young girls reciting a gut-wrenching poem, reminding us how difficult it is for females to survive in a society that's full of discrimination.

Here are some of the verses:

Yahan sab cheezo ka mol-bhaav hota hai
Aankhon se tapke hue aansu bhi aate-jaate hain
Aur dil ke kone mein basne wale pyaar ki bhi keemat lagti hai

Dil ka dard bayan karte hue unn shabdo ki bhi keemat lagti hai
Aur hawa bhi meechi jaati hai -- gol, band gubbaro mein
Iss chand ki chandni ko bhi becha jaata hai

Aur meri kalam jo dinn bhar apne pyaar ki pyaas ko mitaane ke liye likhti hai, uss kalam ki bhi keemat lagti hai unn bazaro mein
Gulaab ki mehek ko bhi jazbaaton ko apni zidd ke aage unhe bhi uljhaya jaata hai
Kyunki inn bazaro mein khat bhi akhbar banakar beche jaate hain

Meri padhai-likhai ka bhi mol-bhaav hota hai aur use bhi kuchla jaata hai
Use apni gandi soch ki juti se
Kyunki yahan sab cheez ka mol-bhaav hota hai

Mere pyaar ko bhi becha jaata hai
Aur uska bhi mol-bhaav hota hai
Unn batuwo mein pade noton se

Yahan mere dupatte ki lambai, aur mere kurte ki chaudayi ko naapte hain
Aur batate hain ki mujhmein kitni sharm, haya aur izzat kitni hai

Watch the video here:

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You