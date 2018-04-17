Watch: This Powerful Poem From #NotInMyName Protest Will Give You Goosebumps

Massive protests were organised under "Not In My Name" campaign to demand justice for victims of Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have jolted India.Human chains were formed in Thiruvananthapuram, several people including celebrities stepped out in Mumbai and called for death penalty for rapists, protesters marched down Parliament Street in the capital city and called for rape trials to be completed in six months. Silent candlelight marches were held in Surat."Am I next?" read a placard of a young girl protesting in Kochi.People from all walks of life have come forward and collectively condemned the heinous crimes.Now, a video from the protests has surfaced on Facebook that shows two young girls reciting a gut-wrenching poem, reminding us how difficult it is for females to survive in a society that's full of discrimination.Here are some of the verses:Yahan sab cheezo ka mol-bhaav hota haiAankhon se tapke hue aansu bhi aate-jaate hainAur dil ke kone mein basne wale pyaar ki bhi keemat lagti haiDil ka dard bayan karte hue unn shabdo ki bhi keemat lagti haiAur hawa bhi meechi jaati hai -- gol, band gubbaro meinIss chand ki chandni ko bhi becha jaata haiAur meri kalam jo dinn bhar apne pyaar ki pyaas ko mitaane ke liye likhti hai, uss kalam ki bhi keemat lagti hai unn bazaro meinGulaab ki mehek ko bhi jazbaaton ko apni zidd ke aage unhe bhi uljhaya jaata haiKyunki inn bazaro mein khat bhi akhbar banakar beche jaate hainMeri padhai-likhai ka bhi mol-bhaav hota hai aur use bhi kuchla jaata haiUse apni gandi soch ki juti seKyunki yahan sab cheez ka mol-bhaav hota haiMere pyaar ko bhi becha jaata haiAur uska bhi mol-bhaav hota haiUnn batuwo mein pade noton seYahan mere dupatte ki lambai, aur mere kurte ki chaudayi ko naapte hainAur batate hain ki mujhmein kitni sharm, haya aur izzat kitni hai