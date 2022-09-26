Watch: This Puppy's First Reaction To Rain Is Sheer Joy To Watch

Watching animals doing random things is always wonderful and satisfying. Their reactions to a new experience, say raindrops, are a joy to watch. And how can we forget to thank social media and paw parents for sharing such content? If you are someone fond of such content, then this video of a puppy will bring a smile to your face.

The video, posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, is just 9 seconds long. But trust us, chances are high that you will spend more time on it by watching it over and over again. In the recorded tape, a little puppy is reacting to the rain. The caption reads, “Puppy sees rain for the first time and tries to catch rain drops.” The little cutie can be seen catching the raindrops using his mouth.

As it rains, the doggo feels something on his body and hence uses his little paws to feel it. But then suddenly, more drops of rain make him wet. Since the situation is out of his control, the dog uses his mouth to deter the threat.

Watch the delightful video below

Puppy sees rain for the first time and tries to catch rain drops..️ pic.twitter.com/wpCUf1CxhO — o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 23, 2022

This video was shared days ago and has garnered 2.1 million views on the micro-blogging site. With more than 7,000 retweets, the pup clip is one of the most shared videos on social media. A user wrote, “Dogs are so hopelessly adorably goofy sometimes and it’s wonderful. Lol. Dogs are the best.”

Another tweeted, Dad and Mom om the water… nom… is coming from the sky! Om nom… this stuff is hecking everywhere… ohhh too many drips… hey get off my ears… mom dad save me.”

An individual laughed and wrote, “I’m gonna have to go through all the comments looking for more pups discovering rain now!”

