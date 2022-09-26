CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: This Pup's Friendship With Ducklings is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today
1-MIN READ

Watch: This Pup's Friendship With Ducklings is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 10:56 IST

Delhi, India

This adorable viral video that has been winning a million hearts on the Internet.



The wholesome video has been widely circulated on social media.

Friendship is not based on any rationale. It occurs naturally and seamlessly. Imagine walking to your school as a toddler. Did you choose the person you wished to talk with at first among your classmates? No, your friends just happened. The fact that friendships occur unexpectedly, is proven in this adorable viral video that has been winning a million hearts on the Internet.

Shared on Twitter by an account named Yog, the now-viral video beautifully captures the unlikely friendship between a pup and a flock of ducklings. “Puppy thinks he’s one of them…” reads the tweet.

Top Showsha Video

Check out the oh-so-cute video here:


The 14-second visual opens with a puppy trying to find a spot to lay down among a brood of adorable ducklings, surrounding him. The little canine seems to enjoy the company of the baby ducks as it lies comfortably amid them.

Soon, the scene shifts to the pup taking a relaxing nap. Meanwhile, the ducklings can be seen waddling their way and climbing on top of the pup. The cute little doggo appears to be unbothered as it sleeps peacefully even with all the baby ducks perched on its body.

The amazing bond between the pup and the ducklings has struck a chord with the netizens. Social media users have rushed to the comment section to express themselves. “There are a lot of cute things in the world, but wow this is just so cute and wholesome and I want to squish them all,” wrote one enthusiastic user. “This is what children’s books are made of!” said another user.


The wholesome video has been widely circulated on social media. It has garnered more than a whopping 15.3 million views on the micro-blogging site and collected over 810.4k likes and counting.

What are your thoughts on this extraordinary friendship?

