Watch: This 'Pushy' Dad Is Being Called 'Father of the Year' for Helping His Goalkeeper Son Save a Goal
Children can often be annoyed with their parents being pushy. But in this case, it seems the 'pushy' father saved the day.
Fathers are the ultimate heroes to children and this UK man just proved it once again. The anonymous Dad recently made it to the fathers' hall of fame after he helped his son save goal during a soccer match.
The incident reportedly occurred during a local, junior league soccer match being played in Wales. In a now viral video of the incident, a man is seen helping his son, who was the goalkeeper, to save the goal by throwing him in front of the ball in order to catch it. The anonymous man's efforts bore fruit as the boy was succefully able to avert the goal, thanks to his father.
The video was initially shared by South African cricketer Chris Wilkins on YouTube who confirmed that the man was in fact the boy's father. It did not take long after that for the man's good deeds to be shared all over social media where he was hailed as the best dad of the year.
All a good parent can do is put their kid in a position to succeed. They’ve got to do the rest themselves. https://t.co/ri6CUAtA8P— Keith Arnold (@KeithArnold) November 9, 2018
Goalkeeping at its finest!! https://t.co/EASR5h9elT— Jo Cole (@JocoleUk) November 9, 2018
Shared this example in today’s “Communication in Coaching” workshop. The non-verbal ‘instruction’ & reaction to the goal by “Dad of the year!?” Makes the tears in the emoji appropriate... but I don’t think his child’s tears are of joy #letthekidsplay https://t.co/WbGxxZtxfI— Paul Davis (@PDSportPsych) November 9, 2018
Please enjoy this hero dad who tried to save a goal by pushing over his kid https://t.co/srR1KDSmm5 pic.twitter.com/LWi33K8KGl— Click.Click.Click (@clickclickclick) November 9, 2018
DAD OF THE YEARpic.twitter.com/4wRRoK0WLC— Grass Root Goals (@GrassRootGoals_) November 9, 2018
I can’t stop watching this. Dad of the year 😂👏🏻⚽️pic.twitter.com/iLvhDoiFyb— Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) November 8, 2018
