GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
»
1-min read

Watch: This 'Pushy' Dad Is Being Called 'Father of the Year' for Helping His Goalkeeper Son Save a Goal

Children can often be annoyed with their parents being pushy. But in this case, it seems the 'pushy' father saved the day.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: This 'Pushy' Dad Is Being Called 'Father of the Year' for Helping His Goalkeeper Son Save a Goal
Children can often be annoyed with their parents being pushy. But in this case, it seems the 'pushy' father saved the day.
Loading...
Fathers are the ultimate heroes to children and this UK man just proved it once again. The anonymous Dad recently made it to the fathers' hall of fame after he helped his son save goal during a soccer match.

The incident reportedly occurred during a local, junior league soccer match being played in Wales. In a now viral video of the incident, a man is seen helping his son, who was the goalkeeper, to save the goal by throwing him in front of the ball in order to catch it. The anonymous man's efforts bore fruit as the boy was succefully able to avert the goal, thanks to his father.

The video was initially shared by South African cricketer Chris Wilkins on YouTube who confirmed that the man was in fact the boy's father. It did not take long after that for the man's good deeds to be shared all over social media where he was hailed as the best dad of the year.



















Children can often be annoyed with their parents being pushy. But in this case, it seems the 'pushy' father saved the day.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...