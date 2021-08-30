WATCH: This School Knows How to Treat Their Students as Rockstars

Every once in a while the internet showcases a random act of kindness and it just fills our heart. In case you’re having the Monday blues, we are here to drive it away with a video so warm that you will watch it on loop. We stumbled on this two-week-old video that has been going massively viral and for all the right reasons. The video is from a school in Denmark where it features a heart-warming ritual. On the first day of school, young school-goers were cheered like a rockstar by the senior students. As the young children make their way to school, accompanied by their parents, they are being welcomed with claps and cheers.

One of the moms shared the video where a little girl, surprised and overwhelmed, can be seen absorbing all the attention as she walks inside. It has been spreading the message of hope and positivity. This is the video we are talking about:

Within minutes, friends and family alike flocked the post to drop comments and appreciate this random act of kindness. A student, who is from the same school, commented that this is indeed their ritual. Another user wrote that this is an extremely positive start for both senior and junior students. Multiple users wished the little girl a hearty welcome to her school days.

An correspondent of Good News Movement shared the video on his Twitter profile as well. However, multiple users pointed out the absence of masks in the students. Users were concerned with the safety of the students since the country is not fully recovered from the spread of COVID-19. One user wrote that if this is the reflection of the real situation in school, then very soon they will have to close it down and rob the students of the joy of going to school.

First day of school in Denmark = a rockstar welcome. Older students welcome and cheer on the new (little) ones into their new school.(Keri.bloomfield) pic.twitter.com/YRuIeaXvSg — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 28, 2021

No masks. The cheering wont last long.— Madison (@vespagrrl) August 28, 2021

I love the idea. The only thing I don't live is NO ONE IS WEARING A MASK. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️At this rate the schools are going to close again.— LaMeraMera (@aztecxprincess) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the video has been viewed almost 30000 times on Instagram. On Twitter, the video racked up more than 6800 likes and 729 retweets.

