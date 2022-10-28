Watch: This Sea Lion Gliding In Empty Swimming Pool Is Giving Weekend Vibes

You must be aware of sea lion shows conducted in many parts of the world. It is an absolute delight to watch the sea lions perform tricks entertaining viewers. There have been multiple videos on the Internet that show these sea lions pulling off amazing stunts in swimming pools, splashing water on the audience, as they have a hearty laugh. These sea creatures are not only adorable but if well-trained are quite friendly with humans too.

One such video of a sea lion having a blast in an empty swimming pool has grabbed eyeballs on social media, leaving the Internet amused. A Twitter account named, Fascinating, uploaded the hilarious video on the micro-blogging site. “A sea lion helping clean the pool,” read the caption.

A sea lion "helping" clean the pool.pic.twitter.com/88zR9fUl7T — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 27, 2022

The now-viral clip shows a black sea lion sliding from one end of an empty pool to the other as two men clean the dirty water in it with wipers. The animal seems to be exhilarated as it galumphs the stretch of the pool and glides in it.

Like a good boy, the sea lion appears to help the men in their cleaning duties with its body, while having the best time of its life. The two cleaners continue to do their daily chores, unbothered by the sea lion’s rib-tickling antics.

Unlike the workers in the video, netizens can’t seem to control their amusement after watching the viral video. “Don’t you dare tell me animals don’t experience joy,” noted one user. “I hope in my next life I come back as a sea lion,” wished another. “He’s doing a pretty good job,” agreed a third.

@King_Milkfart dont you dare tell me animals dont experience joy — Pewpew84 (@Pewpew841) October 27, 2022

I hope in my next life I come back as a sea lion. — Jayde Jackson (@LimeJayde) October 27, 2022

He’s doing a pretty good job — Olive Wood (@OliveWoodMFC) October 27, 2022

So far, the funny video has collected more than 5.6 million views and received over 9k likes on Twitter. However, this is not the first time, sea lions have been captured doing bizarre tricks and antics. In a similar viral video, a sea lion was seen attributing human characteristics. First, it dipped into a swimming pool to have a heavenly swim, post which the animal climbed a sunbed, lounging on it, and relaxing under the sun.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cc85LjiA0Ee/

Did you love this video too?

