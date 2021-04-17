buzz

Watch: This Seal Hugging a Scuba Diver in Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart
Watch: This Seal Hugging a Scuba Diver in Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart

Video grab of seal hugging human. (Credit: Twitter)

The seal is reaching out to the diver holding his hand and then it embraces the human, while the diver pats its back to comfort it.

Hugs are a universal language of love that is needed by not only humans but animals as well. One such video of a special moment has surfaced on the internet where a seal can be seen giving a tight hug to a scuba diver. This incredible moment showcases the warmth and love shared between animals and humans.

The shot, shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter on April 15, is melting people’s hearts on the internet. In the delightful 20 second clip, the seal is reaching out to the diver holding his hand and then it embraces the human, while the diver pats its back to comfort it. The seal cuddles and snuggles with him as he returns the affectionate gesture by gently patting its back and head.

Watch the complete video here, it will make you smile:

On seeing the soft-hearted seal, netizens couldn’t help but comment on the loving video. Ever since it was uploaded on Twitter, the video has managed to gather more than 13000 views, 18000 likes with over 200 retweets.

People claimed they were jealous of the diver who got to experience such a rare moment.

Another person wrote where there is life, there is love.

A user commented saying she could feel the hug too.

People thanked Nanda for sharing such a video and making their day.

A fisherman commented saying dolphins have always supported humans and that’s why no fisherman catches them. He added that if one is stuck in the sea, dolphins will take to shore and save you.

People called the moment ‘unconditional love’ while many wished if such love existed between humans.

Another praised Nanda’s job as he gets to have these amazing experiences for a living.

first published:April 17, 2021, 12:33 IST