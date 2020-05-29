Watch: This Short Film on Women Health Workers of India is a Must Watch

Even as India continues to fight against COVID-19, the efforts of frontline health workers as been commendable. These coronavirus warriors have proved their mettle through their relentless and innumerable contribution toward tackling the pandemic in India, many of whom are women.

In rural India, this battle against the pandemic is being led by an army of women health workers - the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) or frontline health workers. These women have emerged as the heroes defending locals from the virus and also fo spreading coronavirus awareness in areas that have minimal access to media or technology.

The non-profit organisation Population Foundation of India (PFI), which works closely with such health workers at the grassroots level, has produced a short film celebrating their exemplary courage.

The film showcases ASHA and ANM workers as they go about their daily rounds in villages and small towns helping their communities in the face of a global pandemic.

The short film was released on the MyGov page on Facebook and had 4.75 million views within the first 24 hours of being posted.



