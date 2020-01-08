Watch: This Simple Egg Peeling Hack is Cracking the Internet Up
In the 9-second video, a man takes out a boiled egg and puts it into a glass. What happens next is amazing.
Image credit: Twitter
Scooping out eggs from their shells is a cumbersome task. Often people end-up messing up with the eggs while removing the shell. But, a recent video shared on Twitter may be the right hack to solve this issue.
In the 9-second video, a man takes out a boiled egg and puts it into a glass. He then pours water into the glass and shakes it, leading the shell to being easily being removed.
The man shared the video on Twitter with a caption “exactly how to peel a boiled egg.”
Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg pic.twitter.com/rqIRlUGwKn— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) January 5, 2020
The video has been watched over 90,000 times and has garnered over 3, 000 likes.
Netizens soon flooded the post with comments ascribing scientific reasons behind the shell being removed.One Twitter user said, “You need to do this while the egg is still hot. The water needs to be cold as well.”
Forgetting to mention that you need to do this while the egg is still hot. The water needs to be cold as well - You’re essentially “shocking” the egg out of its shell.You can do the same thing with tomatoes & other thin-skinned vegetables/fruit too.— jimmycheeto (@nickgu__) January 6, 2020
Another user said that he has done the egg trick himself and confirmed that it works.
I’ve done this! It totally works— C Okamoto (@cinnylou76) January 5, 2020
However, not all were impressed. The video saw some users commenting about the wastage of water.
While I’m impressed by the trick, remember to turn off the tap the next time you do this. Kills me to watch such wastage of water.— Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@madhuriketa) January 6, 2020
just stop the water pleaassee— sensei ashura 🐉 (@lostlittlekidd) January 5, 2020
