1-min read

Watch: This Simple Egg Peeling Hack is Cracking the Internet Up

In the 9-second video, a man takes out a boiled egg and puts it into a glass. What happens next is amazing.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Watch: This Simple Egg Peeling Hack is Cracking the Internet Up
Image credit: Twitter

Scooping out eggs from their shells is a cumbersome task. Often people end-up messing up with the eggs while removing the shell. But, a recent video shared on Twitter may be the right hack to solve this issue.

In the 9-second video, a man takes out a boiled egg and puts it into a glass. He then pours water into the glass and shakes it, leading the shell to being easily being removed.

The man shared the video on Twitter with a caption “exactly how to peel a boiled egg.”

The video has been watched over 90,000 times and has garnered over 3, 000 likes.

Netizens soon flooded the post with comments ascribing scientific reasons behind the shell being removed.One Twitter user said, “You need to do this while the egg is still hot. The water needs to be cold as well.”

Another user said that he has done the egg trick himself and confirmed that it works.

However, not all were impressed. The video saw some users commenting about the wastage of water.

