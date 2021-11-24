WATCH: This Smart Buffalo Has Discovered How to Use a Handpump to Drink Water

A video doing the rounds on social media is boggling minds as it shows a buffalo drinking water from a handpump. How it sounds might make it seem normal, but wait till you hear this. The buffalo is drinking water from the handpump and is operating the pump itself. The video was shared among the netizens by Dipanshu Kabra, a 1997-batch IPS officer and the additional transport commissioner of Chhattisgarh. Kabra shared the video on Twitter in which a buffalo is using its horns to move the lever of the handpump. It moves the lever, which results in the water coming out of the pump’s nozzle. As the water gets collected in a puddle, the buffalo drinks it and then repeats the process. Sharing the video, Kabra, in the caption, wrote, “अब बताओ – “अक्ल बड़ी या भैंस”? (Now tell, Brains or Brawn?).”

Watch the amazing video here:

The video has grabbed more than 2 lakh pairs of eyeballs and garnered almost 15,000 likes. The video received hundreds of comments and retweets too.

One user wrote, “Amazed by this.”

Another wrote, “Nothing less than the thirsty crow.”

One user tweeted another video under Kabra’s tweet, in which a monkey is trying to close a leaking pipe.

Here are some other reactions:

Time and again, social media is blessed with videos that show animals in an entirely different light.

Here is another video where a small kid and a giraffe are struggling during an exchange of leaves.

Such videos make us realise that animals are quite intelligent.

